(Video) VAR doesn’t check probable LFC penalty after ball hits Dier’s outstretched arm

VAR chose not to prosecute Eric Dier’s potential infringement in the Spurs box, after the ball hit his arm early in the first-half.

Mo Salah may have been partly at fault, with the forward’s raised arm pulling up the Englishman’s as they tussled for possession.

Mark Clattenburg told the gathered pundits at half-time that the Tottenham man’s actions had not been deserving of a penalty, partly due to the movement of Salah’s arm.

Having taken another look, it would have been unfortunate for Dier, but the rules of the game would have arguably supported a penalty call, had it been given.

