(Video) Visibly emotional Steven Gerrard hails Gerard Houllier: ‘He was a loving man…more than just a manager’

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has reacted to the news of his old boss Gerard Houllier passing away at the age of 73.

The Frenchman spent six years at Anfield and was instrumental in the Scouser’s rise within the Reds’ senior team, something which the now-Rangers man cited when asked about Houllier.

“He was a loving man…more than just a manager,” Gerrard told reporters ahead of the Gers’ next game, with the Liverpool legend still visibly shaken up by the devastating news.

Take a look at the video below (via Football Daily):