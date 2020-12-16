(Video) Wind-up merchant Mourinho claims Liverpool only have one notable injury

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho believes Liverpool only have one major injury, playing down the Reds’ well-reported injury crisis this season.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea boss claims Virgil van Dijk is the only absentee of note, despite Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Kostas Tsimikas, Diogo Jota, Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri and James Milner also out of action right now.

Mourinho is obviously on the wind-up, and for us fans – it’s worked, but it’s clear as day and we suspect the staff and players won’t be falling for it.

