(Image) LFC reveal touching Gerard Houllier tribute at Anfield

Liverpool defeated Spurs at Anfield on Wednesday night 2-1 following an inspired performance.

Before the game got underway, there was a moment to reflect on the loss of former manager Gerard Houllier.

It wasn’t the only symbol during the game, though – the Reds had set up a new banner for the Frenchman, which sat proudly in the stands.

A simple gesture, but one with a lot of meaning as it read ‘Gerard’s heart beats‘ on the banner.

Take a look at the image below:

Tribute to Gerard Houllier tonight. By the good grace,& hard work,of LFC ground staff. Originally displayed as part of the Shankly banner in 2002. Gerard Houllier loved our Club, our city & our people. He reminded us who we are & what we are capable of. Amour et Merci, Gerard. P pic.twitter.com/nfMclgTpmu — Peter Carney (@soccrinthecity) December 16, 2020