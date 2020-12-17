(Image) LFC reveal touching Gerard Houllier tribute at Anfield

Liverpool defeated Spurs at Anfield on Wednesday night 2-1 following an inspired performance.

Before the game got underway, there was a moment to reflect on the loss of former manager Gerard Houllier.

It wasn’t the only symbol during the game, though – the Reds had set up a new banner for the Frenchman, which sat proudly in the stands.

A simple gesture, but one with a lot of meaning as it read ‘Gerard’s heart beats‘ on the banner.

Take a look at the image below:

