Journalist makes huge Curtis Jones claim as Gary Lineker states opinion on Liverpool midfielder

Gary Lineker predicted big things for Curtis Jones last night, as the midfielder ran the show at Anfield and helped Liverpool to the three points v Spurs.

The MOTD presenter said Jones is on track to become a ‘Helluva player,’ and we agree entirely!

Dave Maddock of the Mirror made an even bigger claim, however, stating that right now, Jones it the best English midfielder in the country!

We think this entirely depends on how you’d classify Jack Grealish, but he’s definitely outperforming many of the regular names you find in the England squad.

Is Kalvin Philips better than Jones? Is Harry Winks, for example?

Having said that, we couldn’t care less if Jones gets full England colours this season.

Our only priority for the teenager is for him to keep doing the business in red.

Right now, even with the likes of Thiago and Naby Keita returning to fitness, you couldn’t argue about Jones’ inclusion in our strongest starting XI.

