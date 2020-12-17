Liverpool predicted XI v. Crystal Palace: Klopp to make several changes as stars return

Liverpool are up against Crystal Palace this weekend in the Premier League, which will present an opportunity for the Reds to extend their lead at the top of the table with Spurs taking on Leicester City.

The champions have been without several star players for a number of weeks now, but have been handed a boost with Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita resuming training.

Predicting how Jurgen Klopp will plan a game is difficult at the best of times, never mind when he has a few more options as his disposal, but here’s our predicted starting line-up…

In goal will be Alisson, and he’s likely to have a back four of Fabinho, Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson as this part of the team pretty much picks itself based on who’s fit.

In midfield should be Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum and Curtis Jones, with both Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain now forced to wrestle a starting spot from the young Scouser following an impressive few weeks.

Up top will be Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino, with the Brazilian rediscovering his goal-scoring form this season and Diogo Jota ruled out until next year.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Matip, Fabinho, Trent, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones, Salah, Mane, Firmino