(Photo) Liverpool handed major fitness boost as centre-half returns to training

It’s good news for Liverpool fans as defender Joel Matip has resumed first-team training at Kirkby, after suffering from a back spasm against Fulham earlier this month.

It serves as a massive boost to Jurgen Klopp’s options, with the centre-half arguably the most vital member of the defensive side of the squad right now.

With Rhys Williams playing his part against Spurs, it can be expected that Matip will start against Crystal Palace on the weekend, if he is indeed deemed fit enough to play.

Take a look at the photo below:

Time for training 💪🔴 pic.twitter.com/98IaXbaTGC — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2020