(Photos) Thiago trains on grass after two months as midfielder edges closer to Liverpool return

Get in! The sight we’ve all wanted to see since the Merseyside Derby was over is now a reality – Thiago Alcantara is training on grass again, at the Kirkby facility.

The Spaniard has been out of action for two months after getting clattered by Richarlison, but it now appears his return to fitness is within touching distance.

It seems Thiago hasn’t resumed full training yet, as he’s pictured alone, but it’s a massive step in the right direction to see him back out there on the pitch.

Take a look at the photos below: