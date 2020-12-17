(Photos) Two Liverpool midfielders resume full training ahead of Crystal Palace clash

Liverpool midfield duo Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are now both back in training, which is a welcome boost ahead of the Reds’ clash with Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Our No.8 wasn’t able to take part in full sessions at Kirkby, despite being named in the match-day squad for Spurs’ visit to Anfield and coming on as a late substitution.

Ox had taken part in a session just before the top of the table clash and was expected to make his return against the Londoners, but a place on the bench was as far as he got.

Both players could be handed starts soon, as the schedule doesn’t seem to be getting any thinner!

