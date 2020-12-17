The shocking stat from LFC v. Spurs which disapproves Mourinho’s post-match tirade

In his post-match comments as Liverpool beat Spurs 2-1 at Anfield, Jose Mourinho boldly claimed “the best team lost” after Bobby Firmino’s 90th-minute winner.

For anyone who actually watched the game play out, it’s clear that this wasn’t the case.

There were moments throughout the game when Spurs looked like they could’ve taken the lead – but we expect this to an extent, they’re a very good side – but there is no way they were the better team on Wednesday night.

One shocking statistic goes some way to disprove Mourinho’s post-match tirade, and that’s the number of passes both teams played in the final third.

By the full-time whistle, Liverpool had played 239 passes in the final third, while Spurs managed only 24.

It’s the type of statistic that doesn’t really show the full picture – because the Reds weren’t 10x better than Spurs – but it does show Mourinho is acting a little daft if he genuinely believes “the best team lost” at Anfield.

We’re used to this sort of reaction from the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss, to be honest – but sometimes you’ve just got to hold your hands up and say ‘the better team won’.