(Video) Amazing angles of Firmino’s 90th minute winner to set your Thursday off right

Liverpool beat Spurs 2-1 last night, with Roberto Firmino heading in an injury time winner to send the 2,000 fans crazy.

The Brazilian doesn’t score many, but his third of the season was impeccably timed and sent Liverpool to the top of the Premier League at the expense of Spurs.

Jurgen Klopp’s champions have been ravaged by injury throughout the season – but Thiago, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are back soon to help out in midfield – and January is soon here so we can buy a centre-back.

This is probably our favourite goal of the campaign so far.

Who’d bet against Klopp’s Mentality Monsters making it two from two…?

𝑻𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒔 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒍𝒐𝒗𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒔𝒆𝒆 🤩 Enjoy Bobby Firmino's 90th-minute winner from multiple angles 👀 pic.twitter.com/Rc2mBwh0fq — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2020