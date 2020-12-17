(Video) Amazing angles of Firmino’s 90th minute winner to set your Thursday off right

Posted by
(Video) Amazing angles of Firmino’s 90th minute winner to set your Thursday off right

Liverpool beat Spurs 2-1 last night, with Roberto Firmino heading in an injury time winner to send the 2,000 fans crazy.

The Brazilian doesn’t score many, but his third of the season was impeccably timed and sent Liverpool to the top of the Premier League at the expense of Spurs.

Jurgen Klopp’s champions have been ravaged by injury throughout the season – but Thiago, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are back soon to help out in midfield – and January is soon here so we can buy a centre-back.

This is probably our favourite goal of the campaign so far.

Who’d bet against Klopp’s Mentality Monsters making it two from two…?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top