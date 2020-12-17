(Video) Aurier’s lack of yellow for this foul on Sadio Mane sums up Anthony Taylor’s performance

We actually loved the battle on our left-flank in the second-half between Serge Aurier and Sadio Mane last night…

Liverpool spent 30 minutes simply passing to Mane who was on the touchline, before the Senegalese would beeline for Aurier and try to square him up.

Mane rolled him beautifully on one occasion and smashed the bar – while Aurier won a few tussles – but in reality, simply fouled Mane constantly.

This example below explains the situation perfectly, with Aurier somehow avoiding a yellow-card for this!

What was Anthony Taylor thinking?

If Aurier was booked, his time against Mane would have been much tougher – but it never happened.

Justice was done in the end!