(Video) Curtis Jones highlights v Spurs: Liverpool have got themselves a potential world-beater… And he’s a Scouser

There were some exceptional performances last night. Jordan Henderson, yet again. Fabinho at the back. Gini Wijnaldum dominating central areas. Roberto Firmino with the winner.

But the Man of the Match was probably Curtis Jones. The 19-year-old Scouser ran the show – playing an insane amount of passes and constantly getting possession in dangerous areas of the field.

He has now climbed ahead of Naby Keita, a £50m+ midfielder, in the pecking order – as well as James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

He is not one of the future, he’s one of the present.

The way Jones is playing right now, we can see him soon having as big of an impact as Trent Alexander-Arnold since his emergence into the starting XI.

Curtis Jones vs. Tottenham pic.twitter.com/3YPrgqWRJG — CF Comps (@CF_Comps) December 16, 2020