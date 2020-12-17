(Video) Fabinho destroys Son and Moura as Flaco shows Brazilian flair in unseen clip

Liverpool played out of their skin last night as the Premier League champions beat Spurs 2-1 at Anfield in a fiercely contested match.

With ten minutes left on the clock, it looked like the game could have fizzled out as a stalemate, but Robert Firmino’s bullet-header won the Reds the game in the dying moments.

Bobby’s fellow Brazilian was still up for the fight in the final stages too, with Fabinho showing off some of his flair in a move which took Lucas Moura and Heung-min Son out of the game.

Take a look at the video below (via NBCSN):