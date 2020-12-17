(Video) Harry Kane branded a ‘cheat’ by Liverpool fans for pathetic dive in the box

Spurs striker Harry Kane has been called a ‘cheat’ by Liverpool fans on social media for seemingly attempting to cheat his way into a penalty decision at Anfield.

The incident in question arrived in the 84th minute – when it was still 1-1, before Bobby Firmino scored the match-winning goal – as the England forward fell to the floor holding the back of his head.

As the video below clearly shows, Gini Wijnaldum clashed heads with Kane – but it was near the front, and if anyone could have came off worse, it’s the Liverpool man!

Nonetheless, the Spurs striker tried to fool the match officials and has now been branded a ‘cheat’ by Liverpool fans for his efforts.

Harry Kane is a cheat. pic.twitter.com/cu7FNBF7Pm — SH (@SenneH90) December 17, 2020