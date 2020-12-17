(Video) Harvey Elliott scores again for Blackburn as 17-year-old’s season gets better and better

Harvey Elliott found the back of the net for Blackburn Rovers yet again last night – as the wonderkid’s hot-streak in the the box continues.

The on-loan Liverpool starlet now has four goals and four assists in total.

Blackburn Rovers won 2-1, with Adam Armstrong getting a winner in the 98th minutes!

Elliott though is arguably their best player right now – which is incredible considering his age and the difficulty and physicality of the Championship.

Harvey Elliot has scored again… He is some talent pic.twitter.com/3v9f3GFeP9 — Ciaran* (@KlavanDijk) December 16, 2020