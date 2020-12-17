(Video) Jamal Musiala’s best bits as Liverpool linked with Bundesliga hot-shot

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich starlet Jamal Musiala, who has just 18 months left on his current contract.

This news comes from the Daily Mail, who claim the Reds are circling the England U21 prospect alongside both Manchester United and City.

The 17-year-old signed for the Bavarians last summer as the German giants snatched the exciting youngster from Chelsea’s youth ranks, with Liverpool now said to be hoping to do the same to Bayern.

We at EOTK had not seen much of the lad, so we found what we think is the best highlights video of Musiala on YouTube. Take a look at it below, and enjoy: