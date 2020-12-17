(Video) LFC release Thiago training montage as fans buzz for no.6’s return

We might have only seen him on the field for 135 minutes so far – but in doing so – we all got even more excited about Thiago’s transfer than we had been originally…

Liverpool signed Thiago from Bayern Munich in the summer, but the cowardly challenge by Richarlison all the way back in October has kept the Spaniard out ever since.

Last night, Thiago hinted at a return by telling Reds he’d be on the field ‘soon’ and today, Liverpool have released a video of our 29-year-old back on the grass…

He’s not yet in full training, but we’re pretty sure this means he’s close!

This weekend is too soon – but he could be ok for the 27th against West Brom in ten days’ time.

Wow!

Working his way back towards full fitness 👊 💪 @Thiago6 💪 pic.twitter.com/SPYLjNoEd8 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2020