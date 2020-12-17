(Video) Liverpool winger shows strength to hold off defender and score in promising loan spell

(Video) Liverpool winger shows strength to hold off defender and score in promising loan spell

On-loan Liverpool starlet Harry Wilson has got off to a fairly impressive start to life in the Championship with Cardiff City.

The young Welshman scored his third goal of the season for the Bluebirds last night, and it was a cracker.

Wilson charged down the right-wing and latched onto a through ball, before holding off a defender and stroking home with his favoured left foot.

It’s probably not the season the 23-year-old thought he’d be having, but if he continues to perform for Cardiff, heads will turn elsewhere.

Take a watch of the video below (via EFL):

Harry Wilson Goal for Cardiff from LiverpoolFC

