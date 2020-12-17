(Video) Mark Goldbridge’s hilarious reaction to Firmino winner: ‘They’re gonna win the league…’

We actually really like Mark Goldbridge. The Manchester United fan doesn’t take himself too seriously and is a constant source of funny content on Twitter – as he reacts to his team’s often tragic performances.

If he was doing it as a Liverpool fan it would infuriate us, but from afar, it’s gold!

He has some kind of deal with Paddy Power in which he watches Liverpool, now, too – and live-streamed his watch-along as Liverpool went top of the Premier League table.

‘They’re gonna win the league,’ he said. ‘Because they’re the only team who can go and win and win and win.’

Hope you’e right, Mark!