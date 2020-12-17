(Video) Mo Salah’s crucial goal v. Spurs started with Rhys Williams’ accurate long-pass

Rhys Williams put in a cracking effort as Liverpool beat Spurs 2-1 at Anfield on Wednesday night, with the young centre-half staying firm at the back and not shying away from playing the odd long-pass.

And it’s that latter point which makes his full Premier League debut for the Reds all that impressive as he effectively started the move that resulted in Mo Salah’s opener.

Williams played a long-pass to Andy Robertson before Curtis Jones and Bobby Firmino combined to create the opportunity for the Egyptian.

Take a look at the video below (via Amazon Prime):