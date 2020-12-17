(Video) On-loan Liverpool star scores goal Peter Crouch would be proud of after lovely run

Liverpool forward Taiwo Awoniyi, currently on loan at German side Union Berlin, scored a cracking header in the Bundesliga match against VfB Stuttgart this week.

The Nigerian is yet to make his debut for the Reds after signing in 2015, but the hurdles involved with him getting a visa have prevented him thus far – not his ability.

Awoniyi’s goal against Stuttgart was a very well struck header, and one Liverpool hero Peter Crouch would have been proud to claim – take a look at it in the video below.

Pictures via beIN Sports.

Awoniyi goal Watch “Awoniyi” on Streamable.

If the above video doesn’t load correctly, click this link.