(Video) The unseen role Rhys Williams played in Bobby Firmino’s match-winner

Rhys Williams had an eventful Premier League debut for Liverpool on Wednesday night as the Reds secured victory against Spurs at Anfield.

The young centre-half was the last man as Son Heung-min broke through and levelled the opposition up after Mo Salah’s opener, but he was relatively solid at the back – which alone is impressive – and he also played a role in Roberto Firmino’s late match-winner.

Williams made a run for Andy Roberton’s 90th-minute corner-kick, which diverted the attention of Toby Alderweireld, leaving Bobby with more space than he should have – and the Brazilian gladly took full advantage!

Take a look at the clip below (via Amazon Prime):

Alderweireld gets drawn away from Firmino by Rhys Williams making the overloading run behind him. Liverpool! Set pieces! pic.twitter.com/1lplDdCrnQ — EuanDewar (@EuanDewar) December 16, 2020