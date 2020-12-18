Four Liverpool players named in FIFA Best XI as Klopp takes home Best Coach

The trio of Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk and Jurgen Klopp retained their crowns in the FIFA Best Men’s World XI and Best Coach categories respectively, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and newcomer Thiago Alcantara also featuring.

A couple of Liverpool players may feel somewhat robbed to have not been rewarded for their efforts during the title-winning season, but the Reds haven’t come off badly against the world’s elite.

Not a bad team! 🤩 Proud to be in the FIFA FIFPRO #World11 for the second year running #TheBestAwards pic.twitter.com/LFSAf8cpZC — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) December 18, 2020

Following a continental treble, it’s not surprising to see a handful of Bayern players in the mix, not to mention the usual suspects up top.

Given that the World XI was expected to be utterly dominated by Hansi Flick’s Champions League-winners, we’ve done extremely well to leave our mark so prominently.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp deserved to win FIFA Best Men’s Coach over treble-winner Flick – Opinion

The pipping of Andy Robertson by Alphonso Davies to the left-back spot and, if one is brave enough to argue, Kevin de Bruyne of Jordan Henderson, are such examples of some of the more debatable results at the awards.

Nonetheless, we’re delighted to see the Reds dominating this year, and hope for another successful campaign to warrant an improvement next term.