(Images) Liverpool fans infuriated by BT Sport commentator’s clueless Klopp tweet

Ian Darke’s tweet, questioning Jurgen Klopp’s decision to not use any of his subs in Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over Tottenham mid-week, was met with a furious reaction from Reds fans.

Paul Gorst of the Echo was joined by many supporters, who took to Twitter to call out Darke on his ill-thought-out statement.

The commentator’s thoughts on the matter don’t seem to have at all taken into account the reasoning behind Klopp’s rare decision to not make a substitution.

Of course, it is only the latest attempt to manipulate the German’s words and misrepresent his intentions.

Those who can see the matter beyond their tribalistic allegiances, will know that Klopp’s concerns about the current three-sub rule genuinely revolves around player safety – it’s not (we repeat, it’s not) an attempt to gain an advantage.

Sadly, it appears that the Premier League will continue to stubbornly resistant adopting a measure that has been taken up in every other European league.

It’s fortunate that we have a coach who knows exactly how to manage his players amidst the festive schedule, despite the limiting rules in place, though we can only hope that the more resistant clubs eventually look to take into account player safety.

