(Images) Liverpool fans infuriated by BT Sport commentator’s clueless Klopp tweet

Ian Darke’s tweet, questioning Jurgen Klopp’s decision to not use any of his subs in Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over Tottenham mid-week, was met with a furious reaction from Reds fans.

Paul Gorst of the Echo was joined by many supporters, who took to Twitter to call out Darke on his ill-thought-out statement.

Liverpool had Shaqiri, Milner, Gomez, van Dijk, Thiago and Jota all missing with injury. Oxlade-Chamberlain hasn’t played a minute., Keita was returning himself. With Wednesday’s game so finely balanced and its significance, Klopp didn’t have many options. Won. Right call. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) December 18, 2020

You need to catch yourself on with your stupid tweets. Spurs was a key game and 2nd half was in the balance so couldn't risk a sub due to players on bench being inexperienced or just returning from injury. Klopp got the result so his decision was fully vindicated. — Gerry Mac ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@gmac72_LFC) December 18, 2020

Thats poor journalism,its not about making 5 subs every game,if the game is finely balanced he mighn't make any subs,its about having that option when winning comfortably to take players off that need rest,its not about making 5 subs every single game,not that hard to understand. — Charlie O' Brien. (snapcrackleandklopp) (@cobkop) December 18, 2020

The commentator’s thoughts on the matter don’t seem to have at all taken into account the reasoning behind Klopp’s rare decision to not make a substitution.

Of course, it is only the latest attempt to manipulate the German’s words and misrepresent his intentions.

Those who can see the matter beyond their tribalistic allegiances, will know that Klopp’s concerns about the current three-sub rule genuinely revolves around player safety – it’s not (we repeat, it’s not) an attempt to gain an advantage.

Sadly, it appears that the Premier League will continue to stubbornly resistant adopting a measure that has been taken up in every other European league.

It’s fortunate that we have a coach who knows exactly how to manage his players amidst the festive schedule, despite the limiting rules in place, though we can only hope that the more resistant clubs eventually look to take into account player safety.