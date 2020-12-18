(Images) Liverpool fans react to Franz Beckenbauer waxing lyrical about Van Dijk

Franz Beckenbauer has hailed the impact of Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool, whom he believes is near flawless, much to the delight of the fans on Reddit.

The legendary defender told France Football (via Sport Witness) the he’d first noticed the Dutchman after his move to Anfield, with the “power and ability” of the No.4 really standing out.

“He shows it on all levels. I don’t see any weaknesses in him,” Beckenbauer said. “At first glance, because of his stature, you might think he lacks speed and agility, but that’s not the case at all. He is very manoeuvrable and can anticipate situations very well. I love this player.”

It’s fair to say that Liverpool fans highly enjoyed The Kaiser’s comments, which sparked some interesting debate on Reddit, with rival fans jumping in on the action.

It’s a loss that’s keenly felt, particularly given the tactical freedom Van Dijk offers Klopp – with one Reddit user rightly pointing out how Liverpool’s high-line is dependent in part on the Dutch international’s availability in the side.

We’ve massively missed the colossal centre-back in the heart of our defence, though Fabinho has done a more than remarkable job filling in for the meantime.