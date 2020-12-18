Liverpool interest in Jamal Musiala backed-up by German paper

Liverpool’s reported interest in Bayern starlet Jamal Musiala has been supported by SportBILD (via the Echo).

The teenager is attracting interest across the Premier League from fellow rivals Manchester United and Manchester City.

With Jurgen Klopp’s eye for young talent, a move for the 17-year-old would make a certain amount of sense for the long-term future of the club.

Given that Curtis Jones plays with the midfielder at U21 level, the Reds boss would have the advantage of an added layer of insight into Musiala’s character – not to mention a potential avenue of influence through the Liverpool youngster.

If the rumours about the £100,000-a-week contract (which The Bavarians are supposedly cooking up for the prodigy) are true, we’ll have to move fast to steal him before he can be swayed by a large cheque.

If Bayern rate the German-born prospect as highly as their alleged potential contract offer suggests, it would be a big coup for the club to nab his services.