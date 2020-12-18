Liverpool linked to £36m Roma defender, claims Italian publication

Roger Ibanez, who currently plies his trade for Roma in Serie A, is the latest name to be linked to an Anfield move, as reported by AS Roma Live (via the Echo).

The on-loan Atalanta man is set to make his stay at Stadio Olimpico permanent, which, one would imagine, would somewhat complicate a potential transfer to Liverpool.

The club’s list of rumoured centre-back targets must be near endless by now, given the number we’ve been linked to since Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez sustained their injuries.

Given that both defenders are unlikely to grace the Anfield turf until the latter half of the season, Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards would be well-advised to pursue options in the meantime.

As remarkable as Fabinho has been at the back, alongside Joel Matip, there’s a lot of pressure on the pair to remain fit for the rest of the Reds’ campaign.

Given that Ibanez will likely become a permanent fixture at Roma, we can’t really see the defender making a switch so soon to Merseyside.

Regardless, another centre-back would be a welcome relief at Liverpool, at the very least allowing Fabinho to return to his preferred midfield role.