Solskjaer bemoans Liverpool advantage United are unable to benefit from

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit out at Liverpool, and other Tier 2 clubs, for being able to enjoy the ‘advantage’ of their supporters, as the Echo reports.

The latest government announcement means that Liverpool are among the few clubs in Tier 2 – including Everton, Brighton and Southampton – who can host 2,000 supporters at their grounds.

“I don’t want to say it’s not fair that [Liverpool] get the fans in but, of course, it’s an advantage for them because everyone loves the support from their own club,” the United boss complained. “I don’t think there would be any problem for us at Old Trafford to host 2,000 or 4,000.”

Having experienced the benefit of even a small percentage of the supporters available, one might be inclined to feel some empathy for the remaining 16 Premier League clubs who must plod on without their fans behind them.

Of course, it’s a government rule, which has absolutely nothing to do with Liverpool or any other club’s needs whatsoever.

We agree it does offer an advantage – we’d be foolish to say otherwise, knowing the power of Anfield – but if it’s not safe enough to bring the fans back, then the clubs have to do the right thing and wait.

While we at the EOTK would be overjoyed to see the fans returned in full – or at least in greater numbers – to the stadiums across the league, safety (for players as well as supporters) must come first.