(Video) Eric Dier collapses to the turf in embarrassing dive after slight nudge from Henderson

A clip has emerged of Eric Dier throwing himself to the ground after receiving a gentle touch in the back from Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

It was not the only occasion in which a Tottenham player attempted to deceive the officials, with Harry Kane collapsing late in the second-half clutching his head following a tussle with Gini Wijnaldum for a lofted ball.

As the video clearly shows, the arm the England international received in his back hardly carried enough force to send him tumbling to the turf as if shot.

Fortunately, referee Anthony Taylor chose not to penalise Henderson, though it would have been nice to see the No.15 booked for his simulation, in order to discourage future misbehaviour.