(Video) Fabinho’s brick wall impersonation in colossal Tottenham highlights

Fabinho posted yet another remarkable defensive performance in Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over Tottenham mid-week.

The Brazilian was in imperious form throughout the top-of-the-table encounter, helping keep a threatening Spurs side at bay for much of the proceedings.

The midfielder-turned-defender also contributed to Liverpool’s forward play with some cross-pitch, lofted balls that would have been more than reminiscent for many of Virgil van Dijk’s passing range.

It’s rather remarkable to think just how smoothly our No.3 has fit into the centre-half position in the Dutchman’s absence.

By rights, the injuries to Van Dijk and Joe Gomez should have left us in a complete lurch for the first-half of the season, but Fabinho’s deputising has been a surprisingly competent exercise of damage control by Jurgen Klopp.

You can watch the clip below:

Fabinho vs Spurspic.twitter.com/MV9Lo7YhVC — LFC Comps (@LFCComps) December 17, 2020