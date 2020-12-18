(Video) Firmino shares wonderful moment with fans after scoring match-winner

A clip has emerged of Bobby Firmino thanking the Anfield faithful for their support after netting his match-winning goal.

After embracing Sadio Mane, the striker points up at the sky, shapes a heart with his hands and then points toward the Kop, which laps up the Brazilian’s praise.

Bobby was in absolute fine fettle on Wednesday evening, constantly peppering the Tottenham goal with efforts until he was rewarded late in the second half from a rocket of a header into the top left.

Our No.9 has a knack for scoring important goals for the club, which has come particularly handy of late in Diogo Jota’s absence.

Long may it continue, Bobby.

You can watch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV:

Bobby saying god loves you to the fans in the kop is WHOLESOME ❤️ pic.twitter.com/z3iJw8UefB — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) December 18, 2020

