(Video) Klopp offers Liverpool fans hope of close return for Thiago Alcantara

Jurgen Klopp said that Thiago Alcantara is “in a good way”, as the Liverpool midfielder steps up his recovery.

Speaking ahead of the club’s upcoming tie with Crystal Palace on Saturday, the German offered some good news about the 29-year-old’s progress.

The Spaniard is yet to make team training, but it’s nonetheless an important first step for the No.6 to be back on the training field, signifying the all-important light at the end of the tunnel.

Given how Liverpool have managed to drag themselves to the top of the league, despite the host of injuries suffered, the league should be very wary of Thiago’s impending return.

As Klopp said, we won’t rush him back, but his return to the squad shouldn’t be too far away either, Reds.

Klopp on how close Thiago is to a return to team training – "He gets closer and closer – he's [in] a good way" #LFC pic.twitter.com/knXcGmd3J8 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 18, 2020