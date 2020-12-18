(Video) Klopp reveals Wijnaldum’s dressing-room battle cry before Spurs victory

Jurgen Klopp told reporters that Gini Wijnaldum had reminded his Liverpool teammates, prior to their 2-1 victory mid-week, to not “waste the first-half again”.

Liverpool appeared to take the advice to heart, as they came racing out of the blocks to relentlessly pressure Jose Mourinho’s side.

The Dutch international notched another commanding performance in midfield, as the Reds took home the three points to leap over Tottenham at the top of the table.

The pre-match event is yet another example of how the No.5’s qualities extend beyond his considerable footballing ability.

If Liverpool are sensible, they’ll look to do all they can to extend the midfielder’s stay, lest they wish to lose not just a player but an experienced head in the dressing room.

You can watch the clip below:

Klopp on Gini Wijnaldum's half-time shout before Tottenham win #LFC pic.twitter.com/HREUf56D4o — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 18, 2020