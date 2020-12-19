Bitter Mourinho with fresh swipe at Klopp; claims German shouldn’t have won FIFA award

Jose Mourinho has had at another go at Jurgen Klopp following his side’s 2-1 loss to Liverpool mid-week, claiming that the former Dortmund man wasn’t the right winner of the FIFA Best Coach award, as reported by the Echo.

The Portuguese stated that Bayern Munich’s Hansi Flick should have been the recipient after his Champions League-winning season.

“Poor Flick. I think the only chance is for Bayern to find two or three more trophies to see if he can win it,” Mourinho said. “I believe he only won the Champions League, the Bundesliga, German Cup, European Super Cup and German Super Cup.”

The Bundesliga boss did admittedly have a tremendous season with the German champions and would reasonably have some cause for complaint with the result.

However, to overlook Klopp’s accomplishment in winning the Reds’ first title in 30 years – the culmination of a complete rebuild at the club – is rather dismissive of the scale of the German manager’s achievement.

It’s probably a symptom of Bobby Firmino’s late-winner, which sealed three points for Liverpool and switched us with Spurs at the top of the table and prompted Mourinho’s post-match meltdown.

We’re not surprised by the Tottenham manager’s latest comments, though we’re adamant that Klopp was the deserved winner of the award.