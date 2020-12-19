“He will be a star at the next World Cup” – Cafu waxes lyrical about Trent Alexander-Arnold

Cafu shared his thoughts on Liverpool sensation, Trent Alexander-Arnold, who he feels will come alive at the next World Cup, in an interview with the Daily Mail (via Reddit).

The Brazil legend spoke about Trent as the one English fullback who really stands out above the rest for him.

There’s not any better praise for a right-back, nor coming from a more prestigious player in the same position.

One can only imagine what it would feel like to be told that Cafu thinks you’re the one to take the position, which he made his own, onto “another level”.

It’s some pretty heavy expectations to live up to, but in fairness, the No.66 seems more than well-equipped to handle the challenges ahead.

Being a Premier League and Champions League-winner at the tender age of 22, Trent is no stranger to the highs of football as part of this ludicrously talented Liverpool side.

Going forward however, we’ll be hoping that, like Cafu, the Scouser can continue changing how neutrals and commentators see fullbacks, and further stamp his authority on the role.

We say this all the time, but the amount of talent the lad has at his age – miles before his peak – is actually terrifying, and we can’t wait to see how he improves in future.