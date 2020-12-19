(Images) Fans react as Gary Lineker makes huge Liverpool prediction

Gary Lineker has claimed that Liverpool look likely to retain their Premier League crown, following a 7-0 dismantling of Crystal Palace.

The Reds were in ruthless form in London, with Taki Minamino opening the scoring with his first Premier League goal for the club.

Adding Thiago & jota to this Liverpool team feels a bit unfair to the rest of the Premier League to be honest. — jonathan may (@THEDENTGENIE) December 19, 2020

Nobody will run away with it…….gonna be a slog Nobodys got our mentality though — PoorScouserTomo (@pault0m0) December 19, 2020

A couple of good results lately after a dismal display against Fulham doesn’t mean we are on another tier, not just yet. Consistently is the key, I’d rather us win 7 games in a row 1-0 than win one game 7-0. — LEIGH DOREY PHOTOGRAPHY (@LeighDoreyPhoto) December 19, 2020

The MOTD pundit’s prediction may come as something of a surprise, given how much is left of the season.

It’s a fantastic compliment from the ex-PL star, though we’re inclined not to lose our minds over it, given that there are still 24 games to go (at least as far as we’re concerned).

As we’ve seen from the replies to the former striker’s tweet, the fans are also a little suspicious of the claim, with many reminding Lineker of the length of the season remaining and warning against any complacency on the part of Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Following that ludicrous scoreline amassed at Selhurst Park, we’ve fully earned all the plaudits that have been tossed our way.

To make Gary’s prediction come true, however, we need to do the one thing that no side is seemingly able to this season: win a decent string of games.