Klopp reveals ‘exceptional’ player set to win his vote for SPOTY

Jurgen Klopp has announced that he will vote for Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson in the Sports Personality of the Year awards.

A number of big sporting names are in contention for the awards, which take place on Sunday, from Lewis Hamilton to Tyson Fury.

“He did a great job in the summer, for our players but for players in general, he’s doing that for the England national team, he’s involved in pretty much everything,” Klopp told the club’s official website. “He is a great guy and would be a worthy award-winner, but I don’t know exactly who are the other people. It’s all about that. But he would be a worthy winner.”

Fans can also take part in the voting – as the German intends to – and vote for their skipper via phone or online.

It’s a well-deserved nomination for the England international, who led the Reds to their first Premier League title for 30 years.

More than that though, the No.14 has established himself as a leading character – as all great captains do, he drives this Liverpool side on and we genuinely look a less coordinated, less aggressive team without him on the pitch.

The 30-year-old is up against some sporting legends for the award, however, if you consider where Hendo has come from and what he has achieved, he should be in with more than a shout.

Taking the armband off arguably Liverpool’s greatest ever player, in Steven Gerrard, and making it his own, despite all the expectation being that the weight of the captaincy would drag the midfielder down into obscurity, has to be worth something.