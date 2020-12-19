Lionel Messi shows anti-Liverpool bitterness in his FIFA voting and we love it

Lionel Messi, as captain of Argentina, got three votes for the FIFA Best Player, a vote for the FIFA Best Keeper and a vote for the FIFA Best Coach, but declined to pick any of our multiple nominees in the first and second category and Jurgen Klopp in the third!

In fairness, Messi went for Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski – three legendary players who enjoyed pretty decent 2020s – but ignoring Klopp is farcical.

Liverpool’s manager still went on to win the award, beating out Bayern Munich’s Hansi Flick, which according to Klopp himself, was actually unfair.

Alisson is obviously one of the best stoppers on the planet, and leaving him out of the top three is equally as stupid.

Lionel Messi didn’t vote for any Liverpool outfield players, Alisson or Jurgen Klopp in his FIFpro top picks 👀 pic.twitter.com/Xjspa0limI — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 18, 2020

Does this stem from what happened at Anfield in 2019? Maybe – but who are we to know?!

We’d love to get Barca again in the Champions League this season, as we reckon we’d be outright favourites given the turmoil their club is in right now.