Phil Thompson’s tweet after Liverpool’s 7-0 win is absolute Gold Dust

Liverpool battered Crystal Palace 7-0 today at Selhurst Park, with the players in quite mind-bogglingly good form.

Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino both got braces, with Taki Minamino, Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson joining in the fun.

Phil Thompson’s post-match tweet is easily our favourite so far – making fun of Jose Mourinho for the crazy claim after our win over Spurs mid-week…

We don’t think Roy Hodgson actually said that, of course!

Now, we’ve piled the pressure on the chasing pack – who have been stumbling recently.

We’re rightly favourites for the Premier League title, especially as Thiago and Diogo Jota will be back after Christmas and we’ll eventually have Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez involved to boot.

