Salah admits ‘disappointment’ at being snubbed for captaincy in Midtjylland

Mo Salah has said that he was “very disappointed” to have been overlooked for the captaincy for Liverpool’s last Champions League group game in Denmark, in an interview with AS.

Jurgen Klopp had handed the armband to Trent Alexander-Arnold instead, with the Reds having to accept a 1-1 draw against Midtjylland after Taki Minamino’s winner was ruled out.

“Honestly, I was very disappointed – I was expecting to be the captain, but it’s the manager’s decision,” Salah admitted. “So, yeah, I accept it.”

You could almost feel a sense of annoyance from the Egyptian through the screen, as he reflected on the moment back in early December.

While Salah, among many of the other experienced heads in the dressing room, would have had good cause to be named captain for the last European group game, the decision to temporarily award Trent the armband did suit the Scouser.

We hope the Egypt international doesn’t take Klopp’s prior choice too hard, as it certainly isn’t a reflection on the No.11’s character, nor his ability.

With the Liverpool right-back deemed by many to be the natural successor to Jordan Henderson, giving the 22-year-old the captaincy seemed the right move to make.

After all, the No.66 is likely to be the face of the club for at least the next decade.