Spurs fan had an absolute stinker with a viral tweet before Liverpool loss

You should always be careful what you post on Twitter before a game… Especially when ripping into an opponent, as it can always come back to bite you!

Before our clash with Spurs on Wednesday night, @xthfcmatt joked that Roberto Firmino had gone from ‘No look goals’ to, ‘Look, no goals’ – which in fairness – is pretty funny – considering the usual vitriol and nastiness you get on Football Twitter!

But Bobby made him eat his words, by firing a bullet header into the back of the net from Andy Robertson’s corner at the death – sending Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table and Jose Mourinho into a mini-meltdown.

With Diogo Jota out, there is more of a burden on Firmino to find the back of the net with slightly more regularity – and we hope his Anfield blockbuster will help him on his way to a few more this festive period.

pic.twitter.com/War944252o — football images that precede unfortunate events (@CursedFootball) December 17, 2020