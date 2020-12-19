The Liverpool player Roy Hodgson thinks should be given an Anfield statue

Roy Hodgson has said that Jordan Henderson should be immortalised in statue-form outside Anfield, after the Liverpool captain retires, as reported by the Echo.

The Reds’ skipper has been at the club since 2011, taking the armband from Steven Gerrard in 2015, and has recently been nominated for the Sports Personality of the Year award, after leading the side to their first title in 30 years.

“He’s an exceptional player, one who works exceptionally hard at his game and one who has got consistently better,” the Crystal Palace boss said. “He’s worked so hard on his game to become the lead figure at that club.”

“He works hard on his game technically and tactically as well,” Hodgson added. “I’d certainly support his candidacy for BBC Sports Personality of the Year.”

The former Liverpool coach’s words will no doubt be echoed by the club hierarchy and fans, who have witnessed the remarkable evolution of a man some once thought unfit to be Gerrard’s successor.

In truth, Henderson has developed to become a player completely different to that of his predecessor, becoming exactly the leader Klopp needed at the head of his team.

A more than vocal presence on the pitch, the No.14 is absolutely critical to our success, with his absence often keenly felt.

We may not get 30-yard volleys or Champions League final goals from the captain, but we get so much more that’s difficult to put down on a stat sheet.

There may be a few former players who deserve immortalisation first, but in the meantime, Hendo deserves each and every one of his plaudits.