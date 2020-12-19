Thiago speaks in length about injury, return and his thoughts on Liverpool’s ‘amazing’ team

Liverpool fans all got understandably excited a few days back when the club released photos and videos of Thiago back on the Kirkby grass…

The summer signing hasn’t played since Richarlison’s disgusting tackle in the Merseyside Derby – and it’s almost like we’ve forgotten we signed a genuinely world-class midfielder for this season.

He’s only played 135 minutes to date, in which he absolutely shone, in fairness – and we’re now hoping to see him back on the field before the year is out…

“No, just taking it step by step,” he told the official website when asked if there was a date he had in mind for his return.

“We always try to [do it] like we have a wall in front of us, saying ‘OK, you have to make a step back before you can advance.’

“Now we think we are in a right mood and looking forward to the end of the year to try to train another time with the team.

“The team were doing good the last years, it’s not just about this season, it’s about the last years – they were doing an amazing performance not just in the Premier League but also in the Champions League,” said Thiago.

“The positive part is [the opportunity] to learn more about the club and to learn more about the players from outside the pitch.”

Jurgen Klopp hinted yesterday that Thiago could hopefully join in team training next week, and from then, he’ll be aiming to make the bench and finally get some minutes under his belt.

We reckon it’ll still be a few weeks until he’s in contention for a starting role, though, given the length of absence.

But for the second half of the season, his potential involvement will be a wonderful benefit to a team that already sits on the top of the Premier League table.