Trent given a ‘6’ in Player Ratings for National Newspaper for being ‘Haunted by a Son nutmeg’

Player ratings in newspapers are always really, really stupid – and not something to get worked up by – but this in the Mirror from a few days back just proves how nonsensical they are.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was given a ‘6’ for his performance against Spurs, largely because he was apparently ‘haunted by a Son nutmeg,’ but in fact – this event occurred completely the other way around!

Gini Wijnaldum was also glorious, but the Mirror decided he was our second worst player on the night – failing to mentioning any other aspect of his dominant performance other than the fact he was raked by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

Oh dear…

“Haunted by a son nutmeg” pic.twitter.com/ARvpGs8UQR — Tony Mc (@thatscouseladd) December 17, 2020