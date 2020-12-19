(Video) All of Liverpool’s seven goals in merciless Crystal Palace blitz

Liverpool registered a gobsmacking seven goals without reply in the early afternoon thriller at Selhurst Park.

Mo Salah and Bobby Firmino both grabbed two goals apiece, with Taki Minamino, Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson each racking up an effort.

This was the Reds at their most ruthless, with Jurgen Klopp’s men offering an absolute masterclass of goalscoring on their way to going to six points clear at the league summit.

A class above in performance, with Klopp earning his 127th win at the helm of the club – the most wins for a Liverpool boss in the Premier League era.

You can watch all the clips below, courtesy of BT Sport, SPORT TV and beIN SPORTS:

This is what Liverpool fans want to see from Takumi Minamino! He has his first Premier League goal for the club to give the Champions a brilliant start at Selhurst… Great finish 👊 pic.twitter.com/IBff6xwaV2 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 19, 2020

Sadio Mané LOVES playing against Crystal Palace 😅 He bags his customary goal against them… pic.twitter.com/diznseiNtV — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 19, 2020

That. Is. Class. From back-to-front in blistering speed 😳 This Liverpool side can hurt you in so many ways… pic.twitter.com/ToYihAUU7O — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 19, 2020

Yeah…This Liverpool team are quite good, aren't they? 😂 Jordan Henderson with another brilliant goal 🤤 pic.twitter.com/6QRDIfFlho — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 19, 2020

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#PremierLeague@MoSalah 🇪🇬 scores a header to give @LFC their 6th goal vs Crystal Palace. That's Salah 12th goal this season in 13 games in the EPL. 🔥pic.twitter.com/XxuAbqGEXz — ArabBallers (@Arab_Ballers) December 19, 2020

There are no words 😍 Mo Salah makes it 𝙎𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙉 and this is the pick of the bunch 🤯 pic.twitter.com/kph0gy8UNS — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 19, 2020