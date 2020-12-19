(Video) All of Liverpool’s seven goals in merciless Crystal Palace blitz

Liverpool registered a gobsmacking seven goals without reply in the early afternoon thriller at Selhurst Park.

Mo Salah and Bobby Firmino both grabbed two goals apiece, with Taki Minamino, Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson each racking up an effort.

This was the Reds at their most ruthless, with Jurgen Klopp’s men offering an absolute masterclass of goalscoring on their way to going to six points clear at the league summit.

A class above in performance, with Klopp earning his 127th win at the helm of the club – the most wins for a Liverpool boss in the Premier League era.

You can watch all the clips below, courtesy of BT Sport, SPORT TV and beIN SPORTS:

 

