(Video) Curtis Jones’ reaction to Firmino’s 2nd hilarious

Roberto Firmino’s second goal for Liverpool today was… spicy!

Bobby bagged a genuine stunner in the first-half, and seemingly full of confidence, added another in the second to cap off a wonderful display.

Mo Salah found him perfectly and Firmino dinked the ball over the onrushing keeper with his weak foot.

Curtis Jones was waiting to come on as a sub and reacted hilariously alongside Jurgen Klopp – with both equally impressed with what they saw!

Love it!

The reactions of Jurgen Klopp and Curtis Jones as Liverpool go five-up 😂 pic.twitter.com/CqEnX5P62C — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 19, 2020