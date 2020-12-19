(Video) Firmino Goal of the Month contender: Unreal LFC move finished outrageously by Bobby

Oh. My. Word.

Roberto Firmino finished an absolutely beautiful move today to make it 3-0 to Liverpool by Crystal Palace.

We don’t score many counter-attack goals anymore, but today at Selhurst Park, we saw a scorcher.

Andy Robertson got the ball on the left flank and wonderfully found Roberto Firmino, whose control and finish was sensational.

Bobby isn’t prolific, but when you see technique and composure like this, we have no idea why!

WHAT A GOAL!

