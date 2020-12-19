(Video) Joel Matip being incredibly pure in funny interview will make all Reds smile

We can’t exactly put a finger on what it is that makes Joel Matip so likeable.

He’s a wonderful footballer – that’s a given – but it’s his calmness and slight awkwardness off the field that has turned him into an accidental cult-hero!

In the video below, the central defender tells an interviewer that Virgil van Dijk and not himself is the fastest defender in the squad – which seems fairly bland – but when Matip says it, it isn’t!

Hopefully Joel will be back to play alongside Fabinho against Crystal Palace – following his midweek resting for his back issue.

He's so pure 😭