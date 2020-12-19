(Video) Keita casually beats Palace press with gloriously cheeky skill

A video has emerged of Naby Keita during Liverpool’s 7-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace, casually chipping the ball over Michy Batshuayi’s outstretched foot to evade the forward’s incoming challenge.

The No.8 posted a quietly impressive performance as the Reds ran amok in London.

The Guinean may not have been quite as ‘loud’ with his performance, but he played a strong part in driving the side on with his incisive passes and forward runs.

It’s outings like that which are part of the reason behind why Jurgen Klopp first pursued the former Bundesliga star – hopefully Naby can keep fit for the rest of the season and we can get to see more of this from the midfielder in future.

You can watch the clip below:

Is there any point pressing Naby Keita?.mp4 pic.twitter.com/pNAT6Fokky — ً (@BabyKeith8i) December 19, 2020